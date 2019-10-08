Thieves hit Kalyan APMC market, steal 13 cellphones

Thane: Kalyan police failed to maintain proper vigil for the rush at APMC's Kalyan flower market for Dusshera as thieves targeted Dussehra festival shoppers at Flower market in Kalyan and stolen 13 mobile phones in 24 hours.

The behaviour of police worsened due to the complainant approached to police station, instead of registered theft case, they had taken only missing note. The sources said that the accused stolen at such large numbers but to avoid police investigation local Bazarpeth police only registered missing note of incident.

The incident has came to light since Monday morning to till Tuesday morning when thousands of peoples come from Kalyan and surrounding areas like Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Titwala and Murbad had come to buy flowers at APMC market, the biggest flower market in the region. But police failed to vigil at rush market.

Interestingly, when complainant approached to local police they instead of filing an theft cases they only registered missing note of mobile phones.

The sources said accused also stolen many people pocket but cop refused to take their complaints and returned them without taking their any complaints.

One of complainant did not wished to be named said, "When my mobile phone stolen in APMC flower market then immediately i approached to police station where already one more person had come with mobile stolen matter. Police only taken missing note, instead of filling theft case".

When asked about issue why only missing case registered, police constable from Bazarpeth police station said, "We can not say it is theft as they have lost their phones in rush. We only have registered missing note of cases".