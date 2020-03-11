Thieves break into Kashi-Mira country bar located next to local police station, steal Rs 6 lakh

Thieves broke into a country liquor bar in Kashi Mira and decamped with Rs 6 lakh in cash. What makes the case strange is that the theft took place a stone’s throw a way from the local police station.

The incident was reported from Lucky Country Bar in Kashi Mira, and only came to light on Wednesday morning when one of the owners came to the shop at 6 am to find the shutters broken.

In the complaint, he told the police that the locks at the bar counter were lying open and cash worth Rs 6 lakh was missing.

Based on the compliant, the police registered an offence under section 380 and 457 of the IPC against the unidentified thieves. Footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene and possible getaway routes are being checked.