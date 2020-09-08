Thief who hid in rehab after crime gets 7-year jail term

More than two years after he was arrested by the Navghar police on charges of theft and mounting a brutal assault on a senior citizen in Bhayandar, notorious house-breaker Shrikant Vakode (then aged 30 years) was sentenced to seven years simple imprisonment by the District Judge R.V Tamhanekar of Sessions Court, Thane, after he was found guilty for his involvement in the crime.

Interestingly, Vakode who was a chronic alcoholic would take refuge in de-addiction and rehabilitation centers to evade the police dragnet after committing the crimes to fund his cravings. Based on the footage captured by the CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and possible getaway routes, Vakode was taken into custody by a police team under the supervision of then ASP Atul Kulkarni and Senior Police Inspector Ram Bhalsingh from one such center located in the coastal belt of Uttan five days after he had fled in an auto-rickshaw after robbing and brutally attacking an elderly woman with a hammer in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road on March 10, 2018.

A case under section 394 and 397 of the IPC and under the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the accused. Supported by strong evidence to nail the culprit, the investigating team filed a watertight charge-sheet in the court. Sandhya Mhatre was the Additional Public Prosecutor in the case.

The court found the accused guilty for the crime and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment and slapped a Rs 2,000 fine. This apart from a year in jail and a Rs 1,000 fine for causing disappearance of evidence and a Rs 2,000 fine for violating the Motor Vehicle Rules.