'They'll Hold A Prayer Meet For Badlapur Rape Accused': Sena MP Srikant Shinde Slams Maha Oppn Parties For Calling Encounter 'Fake'

MP Shrikant Shinde slams opposition for calling encounter of Akshay Shinde a 'fake'

Mumbai: As the uproar from the opposition against the encounter of the Badlapur sexual assault accused is intensifying, the Shiv Sena leaders are defending the Maharashtra police for their actions.

After Shiv Sena leaders including Sanjay Nirupam and MLA Sanjay Sirsat, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde has retaliated that it was the same opposition who were demanding strict punishment to the Badlapur case accused, are now calling out his death.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde says, "Yesterday in transit the accused opened fire on police. In self-defence, the police also opened fire...When the police opened fire in self-defence the opposition was sad about it..." pic.twitter.com/ZgtAXvlDMe — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Shinde said, "The incident happened in the transit when the accused opened fire on police and in self-defence the police also opened fire. When the police have opened fire in self-defence the opposition is sad about it."

He added that the opposition is so grieved about the death of the accused (Akshay Shinde) that they will also hold a prayer meeting to offer their condolences. They demanded strict punishment and the accused has received it, the MP added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupan defending the police actions said, "I want to ask the opposition that don't you think that the victims' families got the justice finally.

Nirupam also said that before the encounter, the accused tried to snatch the revolver of the policeman. "What if something had happened to the policeman?... Now, when justice has been served, no politics should be done on this." He also reminded the opposition that they had demanded to hang the Badlapur incident culprit in public.

Akshay Shinde (23), the accused in the Badlapur case where two minor girls were sexually abused was killed in police retaliation fire during his transit on Monday evening.