These Indian Railways trains will be affected due to traffic blocks on Boisar and Vangaon section on April 10 & 11

Due to traffic and power blocks on 10th and 11th April 2022 for the construction of rail over-bridge (ROB) between Boisar and Vangaon stations, a few trains will be regulated/short terminated and partially cancelled.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Trains that will be affected on Sunday, 10th April 2022:

1. Train No. 19015 Mumbai Central – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

2. Train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus - Vapi Special will be regulated by 25 minutes.

3. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 1.40 hrs.

4. Train No. 12489 Bikaner – Dadar Express will be regulated by 1.20 hrs.

5. Train No. 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be regulated by 45 mins.

6. Train No. 22194 Gwalior – Daund Superfast Express will be regulated by 30 mins.

7. Andheri – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93009) will be short terminated at Boisar and will be reversed from Boisar as DRD 93010 (DRD – VR)

8. Churchgate – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93011) will be short terminated at Boisar and will be reversed from Boisar as DRD 93012 (DRD – VR)

9. Churchgate – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93013) will be short terminated at Boisar and will be reversed from Boisar as DRD 93014 (DRD – VR).

Trains that will be affected on Monday, 11th April 2022:

1. Churchgate – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93013) will be short terminated at Boisar and will be reversed from Boisar as DRD 93016 (DRD – VR)

2. Virar – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93025) will be short terminated at Boisar and will be reversed from Boisar as DRD 93028 (DRD – VR)

3. Virar – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93027) will be short terminated at Palghar and will be reversed from Palghar as DRD 93030 (DRD – VR).

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:21 PM IST