There may be attempts to destroy Hathras gangrape evidence, warns Minister Yashomati Thakur

Maharashtra Minister of Woman and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur has attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras rape case. She claimed that attempts have been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government there to destroy the evidence in the case.

Thakur, who participated in the party’s protests in Mumbai and in her home district Amravati, has demanded that the Supreme Court should transfer the investigation and hearing of the case to another state in a bid to give justice to the rape victim’s family. “The Supreme Court should hand over the case to another state, as it could endanger the life of the victim's family. The trial should be allowed to proceed in another state,” she noted.

The minister said that the victim’s family, which had complained that they were being repeatedly pressured by the district administration and the police to change their statement, should not face any problem and get justice.

She said that what happened in Hathras was very painful and must be condemned by all. “The body of the girl was cremated without informing the victim's family. The video of the Hathras district collector pushing the victim's family came to light. The family had also refused to speak to the media. Therefore, the question arises as to what exactly the Uttar Pradesh government is hiding now,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Congress took to the streets of Maharashtra, demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim’s family. State chief and Revenue Minister Balsaheb Thorat alleged that the incident in Uttar Pradesh has made India hang its head in shame. However, the BJP's Yogi Adityanath government continues to remain insensitive.

Thorat said that women and girls are not safe in the BJP-ruled states. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chanted the slogan of Beti Bachao, is silent even today. Congress will hold a state-wide satyagraha on Monday to demand an answer from the egoistic and insensitive BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and ensure that the victim gets justice,” he said.

Thorat said there should be a judicial inquiry by the Supreme Court in the Hathras incident.