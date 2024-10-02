'There Is No Deadlock, Agreement Has Been Reached On Two-Thirds Of Seats,' Says NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad

NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad | IANS

Mumbai: Intense discussions are ongoing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. According to MVA leaders, the allocation process will be completed by the start of Navratri, with an official announcement expected by Dussehra.

After Tuesday's meeting, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad stated, “There is no deadlock. Agreement has been reached on two-thirds of the seats. Discussions are ongoing regarding the remaining two to four seats in each region.”

When asked about who will be the MVA’s chief ministerial candidate, Awhad responded, “Why are people worrying? We will declare it soon.”

'MVA Reaches Consensus,' Says Sources

Sources have revealed that the MVA has reached a consensus on over 200 seats; however, a deadlock remains over a few. In Tuesday's meeting, discussions resumed regarding certain seats in Vidarbha, primarily focusing on assembly constituencies in the Nagpur, Wardha, and Buldhana districts.

Initially, there was a deadlock over 12 seats in Vidarbha, six of these have been resolved, and talks continued on the remaining six. Additionally, some seats in Mumbai and Marathwada remain contentious. According to MVA insiders, the Congress is considering contesting 110–115 seats in the state, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) may get 90–95 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) could receive 80–85 seats. Congress sources have indicated that the party’s high command will not settle for fewer than 100 seats.