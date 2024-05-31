The role of the USSC Is Seen As Key For Or Avancing US Interests Between Palestine And Israe

To provide faster, real-time medical interventions during the critical golden hour, new 5G ambulances have been introduced in Navi Mumbai by Apollo Hospitals. These ambulances are equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit vital health data to the hospital in real time. Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai (AHNM) launched two 5G connect ambulances on May 27, which was also World Emergency Day.

AHNM has collaborated with over 500 local communities, conducting 150 activities annually, including 15 emergency room awareness programme. The hospital promotes emergency number 1066 and provides a free ambulance service within a 30km radius. Once the patient is picked up in the ambulance, the high-speed, low-latency 5G network ensures continuous communication between the ambulance and the hospital’s command center.

Dr Nitin Jagasia, regional director of emergency (western region), said, “By assessing the patient in the ambulance, the in-hospital specialist team of cardiologists, neurologists, trauma surgeons, and their team members can prepare for the definitive management of the patient upon arrival at the hospital. This latest innovation will further enhance the patient journey towards a happy and healthy outcome.

“The golden hour is crucial for emergency patients. Our scientifically developed emergency system with 1066 ambulance services, 24x7 dedicated care, and seamless communication ensures rapid response, transforming ambulances into hospitals on wheels. With 5G connectivity, remote diagnosis advances preventative healthcare, marking a significant step forward in emergency care,” Dr Jagasia added.

The hospital is also providing training to volunteers about how machines are being operated inside ambulances and those who receive such training and save someone’s life are called ‘golden heroes’.

Gaurav Mhatre, one such hero, said, “I witnessed a tragic accident involving a 2.5-year-old baby and her parents in Navi Mumbai. I knew that the injured needed to be taken to the hospital immediately. My presence helped the family receive timely treatment, a lesson I learned during my training. This experience underscores the crucial importance of learning life-saving techniques. I urge everyone to undergo life-saver training; together, we can make a difference and save lives.”