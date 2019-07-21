The CSR Journal Excellence Awards to commence soon

erment at the core, the third edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards will kickstart at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on July 22, 2019. The theme for this edition is ‘India First’ with a focus on ‘Women Empowerment’.

The chief guests for the occasion will be Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Cabinet Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of India, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, Government of India and G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India among various other dignitaries.

On the announcement, Amit Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief and Director, The CSR Journal said, “Here, at The CSR Journal, through fair and responsible reporting (in digital, broadcast and now print format) and initiatives such as ‘Social Welfare and Growth Awards’ and ‘Excellence Awards’, we are trying to fulfill our role as individuals and as a team. Our core vision is of ‘Making Corporate Social Responsibility every Individual’s Social Responsibility’.”

This year’s awards include six categories – Education & Skill Training, Women Empowerment & Child Welfare, Health & Sanitation, Environment, Agriculture & Rural Development and Sports.

After receiving hundreds of nominations from across the country’s corporate houses, the Top-3 in each category have been shortlisted, based on the nominated project/programme’s impact, sustainability and scalability.

These include CSR projects by Ambuja Cement, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Zinc, Mahindra & Mahindra, Societe Generale, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, Aditya Birla Capital and YES Bank amongst others.

This year, The CSR Journal Excellence Awards, partnered with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Assessment and Empanelment Standards for Development Institutions in India (TISS AESDII) as ‘Knowledge Partners’, for the shortlisting process.

The final phase will be held on July 22, 2019, based on the personal assessment of the jurors, following a live Q&A round with the representatives of the project/programme in the respective award categories.