The book, titled Aaj ke Shivaji: PM Modi, written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal

Mumbai: A big controversy has erupted over the PM Narendra Modi’s comparison with Chhatrapati Shivaji after the release of “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, written by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal. NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena launched protests across the state.

The Congress party has announced a statewide agitation on Tuesday to protest against the Goyal’s book that has hogged the headlines for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje – a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj – also sought a ban on the book and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to stop publication immediately.

He said,’’ We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.’’

BJP legislator and a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj Shivendraraje Bhosale said that nobody can be compared with the venerated Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ‘’It was unfortunate that some “bootlickers” were creating a problem for the party’s image,’’ he viewed.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut warned that if this book is seen in anyone’s hand, they will have to face dire consequences. “This is not the first time Goyal has slighted Maharashtrians. He had reportedly abused Maharashtra and Marathis in the past also.

Raut tweeted in Marathai, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody in this world. There is only one Sun, one Moon, and only one Shivaji Maharaj.” He asked BJP to clarify its stand on the issue.

After Raut’s strong criticism, BJP distanced from the book and clarified that it has nothing to do with the publication and that the book or its title contains the author’s personal view.

Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat alleged that BJP has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji. ‘’Chhatrapati Shivaji worked for all section of the society, PM Modi is dividing the society and thus cannot be compared with the former,’’ he noted.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal claimed that the book comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji was a poor attempt to seek publicity which needs to be condemned.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe has lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his book.

In his complaint, the Congress leader sought action against Goyal, the publisher of the book and its distributor. Another complaint has been lodged by Shiv Sena in Solapur.

Former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar clarified that everyone knows that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anyone. However, he charged the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners to blow the issue out of proportion.

Meanwhile, BJP said the author of the book has withdrawn the publication, as the party sought to defuse the raging controversy over it.