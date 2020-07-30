Maharashtra SSC results 2020: City toppers score 100%; overall pass percentage of Mumbai rises to 96.72%

City toppers have scored a perfect 100 per cent in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 board exam results announced on Wednesday. The overall pass percentage of Mumbai rose to 96.72 per cent from 77.04 per cent the previous year, a 19.68 per cent rise.

Vidhi Chheda, who topped in Mumbai by scoring 100 per cent, said she had not expected a perfect score at all. Chheda, a student of Sister Nivedita School, Dombivli, said, "I did not plan a time-table to study. I would wake up every day and set some daily goals and stick to completing them by the end of the day. I was not expecting a perfect score at all. I practised Kathak dance form and watched television to refresh my mind." Chheda, who got additional 15 marks for Kathak, aims to pursue Biotechnology.

Saee Nimkar, a student of PVG Vidya Bhawan School, Ghatkopar, who scored 99.8 per cent said, “I used colourful notes and drew charts to make my lessons interesting. I was aiming for a high score but did not expect such a high percentage. I got additional marks for my intermediate drawing exam." Nimkar wants to take up Science in order to pursue designing in the future.

Sameera Surve, who scored 99.6 per cent balanced her studies with dancing, badminton and swimming. Surve, a student of Thakur Vidya Mandir School, Borivali said, "I started studying from the start of the year. I would spend time in self-study but also focus on my hobbies." Surve, a trained Kathak dancer, aspires to become a Chartered Accountant (CA).

While, Ananya Sharma, who scored 99.4 per cent preferred studying at night and watched shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime to refresh her mind. Sharma, a student of Balmohan Vidyamandir School, Dadar, said, "Usually, I study in the night but after February, I started waking up early in the morning to study. I balanced my studies with my favourite shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime in my free time." She Sharma plans to focus on Science and research in the future.

This year, around 3,20,284 fresh students cleared the exam out of a total of 3,31,136 who appeared in Mumbai. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.73 per cent as compared to 95.77 per cent of boys. Around 1,56,838 girls passed the exam out of a total of 1,60,478 who appeared while 1,63,446 boys cleared out of 1,70,658 who appeared.