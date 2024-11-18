Thane: Dombivli Resident Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Local Train Near Mumbra

Representational photo

In yet another heart-wrenching incident, 26-year-old Akash Jayesh Nagda, a resident of Dombivli, tragically lost his life after falling from a local train near Mumbra on November 13th. This comes less than a month after the death of 20-year-old Ayush Doshi, also due to a crowded local train.

According to relatives, Akash, an architect working with a well-known firm in Fort, Mumbai, had been living at his aunt's house in Dombivli-East for the past six months. Originally from Khamgaon, Maharashtra, Akash had completed his studies at Mumbai University and was passionate about his career. He had recently finalized a rental flat near his workplace in Mumbai and was planning to move in later this month to ease the daily burden of his long commute.

On the morning of 13th November, Akash left home as usual, catching the 8:59 AM AC fast local train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). However, on this occasion, he missed the AC train and boarded the non-AC local instead. It was in this train, around 10 am near Mumbra, that the tragic incident occurred.

His cousin, Hitesh Poldia, shared details of the incident, saying that the government railway police contacted Akash’s office using his ID card, leading to the family being informed about the incident around 1 PM. Akash’s father, who was in Khamgaon at the time, immediately contacted the family in Dombivli, and they rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where Akash was declared dead.

Family members expressed their frustration over the unsafe and overcrowded conditions of the local trains, especially during peak hours. Hitesh Poldia emphasized that Akash had been upset with the daily struggle of commuting in packed local trains and had been planning to move closer to work to alleviate the burden.

"He had always dreamed of pursuing a Master's in Architecture in Australia, but sadly, his aspirations were cut short," Hitesh said, lamenting Akash's unfulfilled dreams.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official confirmed that a case of accidental death has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.