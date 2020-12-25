Thane's LRT to connect internal routes of the city with 22 stations



"The idea of the internal metro was proposed so that the citizens can easily approach the main metro line. Accordingly, the detailed report of this project was submitted to the state and central government, following the approval from TMC's General body. However, the Central government declared this project as non-viable and directed to suggest another viable option. Therefore, the TMC again put forth the idea of LRT project, which consists less maintenance and installation by saving around Rs. 6 crore, compared to the internal Metro project," said TMC official.

"The 29 kms long LRT project, consists total 22 stations, out which two will be constructed underground. 20 stations will be constructed on a 26 kms long stretch, while underground stations be build on 3 kms long route. The total cost for the LRT project is Rs 7.165 crore," added official.

The representatives and corporators from Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa also demanded to connect these area with the LRT service, as the maximum population of the Thane city is located in above-mentioned wards. Hence, the LRT project will too prove beneficial for them in the future. Following the above demand, the TMC Mayor, Naresh Mhaske directed the officials to prepare DPR plans for the above wards.



Following are the spots of 22 LRT stations in Thane city:

New Thane station, Railadevi, Wagle Junction, Lokmanya bus depot, Shivai Nagar, Nilkanth terminal, Gandhi Nagar, Dr.Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijaynagari, Waghbil, Waterfront, Patlipada, Azad Nagar bus stop, Manorama Nagar, Kolshet, Industrial area, Balkum Junction, Balkum Pada, Rabodi, Shivaji Chowk and Thane Junction.



The official also mentioned that in future the daily passenger capacity will increase from 5.76 lakh to 8.72 lakh between the years 2025 to 2045.



