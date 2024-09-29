Thane's Kalyan Crime Branch Arrests 3 For Smuggling 5.6 Kg Of Whale Vomit Worth ₹6.20 Crore

Thane: The Kalyan unit of Thane crime branch in Maharashtra arrested three people and seized 5.6 kg of ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 6.20 crore, police said on Saturday.
The arrested accused were identified as Anil Bhosale, Ankush Shankar Mali, and Laxman Shankar Patil.
About The Case
According to the police, the crime branch had received information that the accused were trying to smuggle ambergris from Pipeline Road to Badlapur in a car. Acting on information, a search operation was launched, and the accused were apprehended, leading to the seizure.
FPJ Shorts
'What?': Karan Johar In SHOCK As Shah Rukh Khan Honours Him With Achievement Award At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
BCCI Centre Of Excellence: New National Cricket Academy Inaugurated In Bengaluru; Pic Goes Viral
Sena UBT's Stance On Maratha Community Ambiguous: Shiv Sena Shinde Faction On Endorsing Pravina Morjakar
Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Relationship Official With Heera Sohhal As They Pose Hand-In-Hand On IIFA 2024 Green Carpet (VIDEO)
The three accused have been sent to police custody till Tuesday, they said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.