 Thane's Kalyan Crime Branch Arrests 3 For Smuggling 5.6 Kg Of Whale Vomit Worth ₹6.20 Crore
ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Thane: The Kalyan unit of Thane crime branch in Maharashtra arrested three people and seized 5.6 kg of ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 6.20 crore, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused were identified as Anil Bhosale, Ankush Shankar Mali, and Laxman Shankar Patil.

About The Case

According to the police, the crime branch had received information that the accused were trying to smuggle ambergris from Pipeline Road to Badlapur in a car. Acting on information, a search operation was launched, and the accused were apprehended, leading to the seizure.

The three accused have been sent to police custody till Tuesday, they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

