Thane's busiest roads waterlogged as heavy rains lashed the city

Thane: Heavy showers on Wednesday evening led to waterlogging in major and busiest routes of Thane. Around 10 such routes within Badlapur junction to Anand Nagar check Naka in Thane were seen waterlogged, causing traffic woes.

"The areas like Kopri-Anand Nagar check Naka, Bara-Bungalow; Teen petrol pump and Vandana cinema, in Naupada ward; Teen Haat Naka, Viviana mall area in Wagle ward; Kapurbawdi junction; Manpada bridge area in Kasarwadavli; under Vitawa bridge in Kalwa ward; Near Bank of India area in Ulhasnagar; near Badlapur Chowk in Kolsewadi area and near T-junction within Kalyanphata and Shilphata area, in Mumbra were noticed with major waterlogging," informed said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Thane.

The aforementioned areas are major routes connecting Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, and Badlapur area and heavy rains caused traffic snarls on Wednesday.