Thanekars shun paid toilets, relieve themselves in open

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with contractors, built four public toilets on the public private partnership (PPP) model. This was done in line with the central government's scheme under the Swachh Bharat Mission which aims to achieve an open defecation-free city. However, residents say the operators are charging Rs1-2 for urination (which should be free) and this is pushing people to relieve themselves in the open.

The PPP initiatives involve collaboration between a government agency and a private sector company to finance, build and operate projects. After the public toilets are built, the contractor would install advertising hoardings to earn revenue. Of the four toilets, two each have been built at Teen Hath Naka Junction and at Majiwada Junction.

Thane-based social activist, Sneha Singh said, “These toilets are charging people for urinating which is illegal. Despite several online complaints to the TMC nothing has happened.”

A regular commuter to Teen Hath Naka, Satish Yadav said, “There is a toilet there jointly operated by Voltas and Sulabh. They don't ask for money there. Why are these new ones asking for money?”

According to Shailesh Khandekar, people used to urinate in the open due to the absence of a toilet at Majiwada Naka. “The TMC built a toilet but now the appointed contractors are charging for everything, so people are back to urinating in public,” he said.

“The operator of toilets are earning from hoardings put up there. Why are they charging money from people? I assume all this money doesn't go to the TMC. The civic body must take action. People pay taxes. Why should they pay more to use basic amenities?” questioned local BJP leader Sachin Shingare.

Meanwhile, Kolshet resident Nia Singh said, “I used the toilet at Majiwada Gaon Road for the first time yesterday. Firstly, there aren't enough ladies' toilets in Thane, and we find one, the operators ask for money illegally. The urinal rate chart according to them is Rs10 for men and Rs50 for women. The facility should have been free.”

Despite several attempts, TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi remained unavailable for comment.