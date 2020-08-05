Thane Zilla Parishad shuts 33 schools in the district; declares them unauthorised

A total of 33 schools has been declared unauthorized, by Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP). The list include maximum number of English medium schools and two civic schools in the Thane district.
The list was declared by Thane ZP on Wednesday.
The list includes schools across Thane district including Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, and Ambernath. Among these maximum number of schools has been listed from Thane city, which also includes two Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) run schools.
"Out of the total list of 33 schools, 18 are English medium schools, 9 are Marathi medium and 3 are Hindi medium schools, located in different cities (as mentioned above) of Thane district," informed an official from the education department, Thane ZP.
Now, a warning notice has been issued to all 33 unauthorized schools listed by ZP, Thane.
"The notice has been issued by the administration of respective schools, who have been declared unauthorized. The schools have been directed to close till they provide legal NOC letter to the ZP, Thane. If any of these schools fail to follow the above directions, action will be taken against them under section 15 (5) and 19 (1) of The right of children to free and compulsory education act, 2009," said Sheshrao Bade, education officer, ZP, Thane.
