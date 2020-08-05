Thane Zilla Parishad shuts 33 schools in the district; declares them unauthorised

A total of 33 schools has been declared unauthorized, by Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP). The list include maximum number of English medium schools and two civic schools in the Thane district.

The list was declared by Thane ZP on Wednesday.

The list includes schools across Thane district including Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, and Ambernath. Among these maximum number of schools has been listed from Thane city, which also includes two Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) run schools.