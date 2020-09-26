Thane: Youth killed in Bhiwandi due to pothole

Thane: A 26 year old died after hitting the pothole, on Friday. The incident took place on Bhiwandi-Vasai road in Bhiwandi.

"Harsh Vinod Singh, 26, is the name of the deceased who was working as the art director and was on his way towards Naigaon, to see the shooting location. The accident occurred near Kalwar village which fall on Bhiwandi-Vasai road. Singh who was on his bike, bike collided on divider after hitting the pothole, which led to serious injuries. He was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital," informed Bhiwandi police.

"The case has been registered as accidental death report, at Bhoiwada police station, in Bhiwandi," added police official.

According to the locals, the Bhiwandi-Vasai stretch consists number of potholes, even after number of complaints no property attention has been given by the concerned authorities to fix the road. Hence, before also many similar accident has occurred on this route due to potholes.