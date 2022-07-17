Thane: Yet another biker hits pothole; gets crushed under bus

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) bus which ran over the biker | Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) bus

Thane: A 26-year-old biker from Ambarnath lost his life when his two-wheeler rammed into a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) bus, after skidding over a pothole on Saturday.

The man was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Thaiva, 26, was going to work at Ghansoli around 9am when tragedy struck.

The accident took place near the Mhada housing estate near Khoni village on the Katai-Badlapur road, adjacent to the Kalyan-Shilphata road. Ankit was employed at a healthcare pharma company in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

Ankit’s father, Ramkumar Thaiva, 54, filed a complaint against the bus driver at the Manpada police station.

Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagade, Manpada police station said, “The KDMT bus from Kalyan to Panvel bus was plying on the Katai-Badlapur Road via Khoni-Taloja in Panvel at 9am on Saturday, with the driver trying to avoid the potholes on the way. As the bus passed Mhada Vasahat, Ankit Thaiva was on his two-wheeler on the right side of the bus, on his way to work. Just before the Khoni-Village stop, his two-wheeler skidded over a big pothole on the road in front of Mhada Colony, causing him to lose his balance and hit the rear of the KDMT bus.

"The impact of the collision resulted in the bike being tossed to one side and Ankit being thrown under the rear wheel of the bus. He died on the spot. The noise at the back of the bus prompted the driver to look through the rear-view mirror and he saw a biker fall. He went ahead and stopped the bus.”

SPI Bagade informed, “The bus driver himself informed the KDMT assistant transport manager Sandeep Bhosale about the accident. Bhosale gave this information to the Manpada police station. On receiving the information, our team went to the spot and conducted a a panchnama.

"Ankit was declared dead at Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital. Ankit’s father Ramkumar Thaiva, said that he had lost his son due to the negligence of the KDMT bus driver and he registered a complaint against the driver. We have done so and further investigation is underway.”

“While the KDMT’s Panvel bus was passing through Khoni Road, Ankit Thaiva was on his bike, parallel to the bus, hit a pothole and then collided with the bus. He was crushed by the rear tire of the bus,” informed Bhosale.

4th pothole-related accident in July

Satyajit Burman, a social activist from Ambarnath, said, “There are lots of potholes on the roads developed by the KDMC, the public works department, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Road Development Corporation in the Kalyan-Dombivli area. As the concerned authorities do not fill the potholes on time, the public, as well as motorists have to face a lot of trouble.

"In July, Narayan Bhoir, a milkman, died after his two-wheeler hit a pothole near Mharal village on the Kalyan-Murbad Road. Chartered accountants Rabindra Pai and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, residents of Tilak Chowk, Kalyan west, sprained their ankles at Tilak Chowk and fell, with both of them having to undergo surgery for serious injury to their hands.

"Three years ago, the government had decided to prosecute officials responsible for these potholes but this decision has not been implemented effectively and it continues to affect citizens.”