Thane: Work at Kalyan's Patripool bridge begins; to be closed at night till August 24

Thane: Now, Kalyan's Patripool bridge will be shut for commuters during specific hours till August 24 for laying of girders on the bridge.

The traffic movement will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am till August 24.



"The work which has been carried since August 19 will continue till August 24th. Hence, the traffic movement on the other part of the bridge will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am till August 24," informed traffic official from Kalyan.