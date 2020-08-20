Thane: Work at Kalyan's Patripool bridge begins; to be closed at night till August 24

Thane: Now, Kalyan's Patripool bridge will be shut for commuters during specific hours till August 24 for laying of girders on the bridge.
The traffic movement will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am till August 24.
"The work which has been carried since August 19 will continue till August 24th. Hence, the traffic movement on the other part of the bridge will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am till August 24," informed traffic official from Kalyan.
The girder work of a new bridge at Patripool is being constructed parallel to the old one. The work of the same is being carried with the help of crane on the old Patripool bridge. Therefore, the old bridge will be closed for specific hours (as mentioned above), informed traffic official.
The traffic movement of heavy vehicles plying from Shilphata through the Patripool route has been diverted towards the Rajnouli junction in Bhiwandi-Kharegaon-Mumbra bypass. The normal vehicles plying from patripool route has been diverted at Adharwadi in Kalyan.
" The vehicles plying on the Kalyan-Nagar route will be diverted to Netaji chowk, Waldhuni bridge, instead of commuting from Subhash chowk. The vehicles plying on Kalyan-Shilphata road will be diverted towards Suchak Naka in Kalyan (East)," informed traffic official.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)