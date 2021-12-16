Thane: Woman working as domestic help held for stealing gold ornaments

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Unit of the Thane crime branch has arrested a 35-year-old domestic help for committing theft at the house she works. The police had recovered 247 grams of gold ornaments from the woman worth Rs 10 lakhs.

The police said the accused woman was identified as Asha alias Narmada Shoeb Khan, 35. Khan had a history of 12 similar theft cases across Mumbai and Thane. Her modus was to join as domestic help and then seeing a chance robbed the gold ornaments and cash and flee away.

According to the police, Asha was appointed as a domestic help at the residence of Ram Tanvani who resides in Bharat place near Gol Maidan in Ulhasnagar 1. On October 23, 2021, Asha robbed 91 grams of gold ornaments from Tanvani residence and fled away. A case was registered at Ulhasnagar police station under a section of the Indian penal code. However, the Ulhasnagar unit of the crime branch started a parallel investigation to trace her. "Asha didn't give any residential address to the complainant. The investigation team during her search found about her history of 12 such similar cases in Mumbai and other areas," said a police officer.

The police team carried out a search of the accused across Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad, Nashik and Mumbai. Being a habitual offender she was regularly changing her location. At last, she was recently arrested from the Mulund area in Mumbai.

"We have arrested the woman Khan and recovered around 247 grams i.e around 24 tolas of gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakhs. Her modus was to search for a domestic help job in plush society and after gaining the trust of the family commit the theft," said Dinkar Mohite, assistant commissioner of police, Thane crime branch.

The police team is in search of another accused Mahesh Shinde who is wanted in the crime.

ALSO READ SWR emerges Runnerup in 17th All India Railway Powerlifting Championship At Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:13 PM IST