Thane-woman stabs husband to death with help of lover, arrested

Thane: A woman and her paramour were arrested after they killed the woman's husband in Vangani taluka of Thane district.

The Kulgaon police have arrested Chahat Vishwakarma (32), and her paramour, Viraj Palande (25) from Donegaon in Vangani taluka, for the murder of her husband Vijay Vishwakarma (35).

The deceased Vijay worked as plumber. The accused Chahat is a housewife. The couple got married eight years ago and had a child. They are natives of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. Viraj works as driver and he was Chahat's neighbour.

The incident happened at Vishwakarma room situated Donegaon in Vangani taluka on Monday.

According to police, Chahat and Viraj were in a relationship for the past eight months. Vijay had found out about their relationship and objected Chahat illicit relationships with Viraj. However, she refused to listen to her husband.

Chahat and Viraj had planned to kill Vijay because he opposed their relationship. On Sunday night, Chahat mixed some sedative in Vijay drinks and he fell asleep. She called Viraj and asked him to come home. They tied Vijay's hands with a 'dupatta' and slit his throat with a knife. Later, they packed the body in a blanket, put it in the scooter and dumped the body at Ulhas river in Donegaon village in Vangani.

Sandeep Bigade, Assistant Police Inspector from Thane rural crime branch said, "The body was found at Ulhas river in Vangani taluka. We identity him through local informers. We rushed to his resident and questioned his wife and her answers were suspicious. We strictly interrogated her and she confessed the crime along with Viraj".

A case was registered against them under section 302, 201 of Indian Penal Code.