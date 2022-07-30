Thane: Woman owner of eatery murdered in Kalyan

Photo: Representative Image

The woman owner of an eatery in Kalyan in Thane, has been murdered, a police official said on Friday. Anubai Shelar, 55, who owns an eatery in Govili village, was unreachable on July 26 and 27 when her son-in-law called on her cell phone, the official said.

“A man sent to the eatery to find out more saw Shelar lying in a pool of blood on July 27. A murder case was registered and a hunt is on for the culprits,” the Kalyan taluka police station official said.