Thane: Woman loses Rs 2 lakh to power bill scam

A 54-year-old teacher was cheated of Rs1.97 lakh by an unidentified person who sent her a message about electricity supply disconnection, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

She called up the number mentioned in the mobile phone message containing the threat of power supply disconnection if she did not pay her outstanding bill, he said.

“The accused first got her to pay Rs 10 by an online app and then managed to obtain her PIN and ATM details to transfer Rs 1.97 lakh from her bank account on July 17,” the MFC police station official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.