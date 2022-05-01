Thane: Woman lodges complaint with police after harassment from loan sharks

A 43-year-old woman from Thane who takes private tuitions recently approached the police after facing harassment from loan sharks. The woman had downloaded a loan application on her phone, but despite not having received the loan amount, she was being harassed by the loan sharks.

The fraudsters told the victim that her contact list was in their possession and that if she did not pay the money, she would land into trouble. Later the victim learnt that one of her students and relatives had received her morphed nude photograph from an unknown number.

According to the Manpada police, on April 14, the victim had downloaded a loan application on her phone from a link that she had received on her Facebook. The victim had applied for a Rs 3,500 loan from the said application and the next day, the victim learnt from the application that her loan request had been approved.

However, when the victim checked her bank account, she could not find the Rs 3,500 credited in her bank account. On April 21, the victim started receiving messages on her phone from unknown numbers, informing her that the loan amount was supposed to be paid within seven days.

"The victim also started receiving calls and messages threatening to make the payment and if she fails to do so, the callers who had her contact list data, would call those in her contact list and would harass them. On April 22, the victim received a message informing that her nude photograph had been made viral and the victim's morphed obscene photograph was also shared with her. The same day, the mother of a student who used to take tuition from the victim met her and told her that her son had received an obscene photograph of her on his phone from an unknown number. A relative of the victim too informed her about having received her photograph," the FIR filed by the victim stated.

The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for criminal intimidation and punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting sexually explicit acts in electronic form of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:04 PM IST