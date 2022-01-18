Thane: Woman kills another, steals gold ornaments; arrested by Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli

The Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli have arrested a 40-year-old woman in the murder case of a 58-year-old woman who was found dead in her Dombivli flat. The police said the accused woman allegedly killed her to take away her gold ornaments as she claims she was under debt.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Vijaya Baviskar, 58, a resident of Anand Shil building near Tilak chowk in Dombivli east, was staying alone in a rented flat. "On Monday after the domestic help found Baviskar dead in the bedroom. She informed the neighbors who further informed the police. The Tilak Nagar police registered an murder case and started the investigation," said an police officials.

Around five teams were formed to trace the accused behind the murder. The team under the guidance of Sachin Gunjal, Deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan Division and Ajay Aafale, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar police station started scrutinizing the CCTV footage and technical evidence. "With the help of technical evidence we got a clue and accordingly arrested a woman within 24 hours," added Aafale.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Seema Anil Khopade 40, a resident of Patarli in Dombivli east. "Seema claimed that she was known to Baviskar as she owns a canteen at the building where Baviskar earlier used to stay. As the building went under rehabilitation Baviskar shifted to a rented flat. Seema usually used to visit Baviskar's rented flat," said a police officer.

The police said Seema in her statement to police said on Sunday she went to Baviskar place to stay overnight. "As she was under debt of Rs 20 lakhs she got the lure of seeing the jwellery of Baviskar. She killed Baviskar by strangulating her. Later took her gold ornaments including gold chain, ear rings, ring and two bangles and fled away. She thought as it was a new place, no one would identify or trace her. But the police reached to her.," added the police officer.

Aafale further added that Seema had confessed about the murder and confirmed about taking away the gold ornaments which are recovered. "We are further investigating to check if there is involvement of any other accused. Also, we are also checking if the murder took place over some property matter," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:16 PM IST