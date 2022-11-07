Thane: Woman killed by live-in partner in Ambernath |

Thane: A 37-year-old woman was killed by her lover at Sainagar Chawl in Newali village in Ambernath on Monday at around 10:30 am. The Hill Line police station has registered a case of murder against the lover and launched the search operation to arrest the accused.

Police Inspector PD Karadkar from Hill Line police station said, "On Monday morning, we received a information that woman was strangled to death in a chawl at Newali Naka. We rushed to the spot and sent the body of the woman to the city's central hospital for post-mortem."

Karadkar further added, "Vicky Baban Devkate, who was the lover of Lakshmibai Manohar Taide came to stay in chawl two days back.Taide came to Newali from Akola as her husband was not happy staying with her. The victim's Boyfriend Vicky Baban Devkate is already married and used to stay with his family in MHADA quarters."

"We are investigating the matter like where the victim was staying in the city before her murder. The neighbours from Newali chawl said that they came here in chawl to stay as a husband and wife and rented a home. On Monday morning Devkate and Taide had a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Devkate strangled Taide. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against the accused and also formed two police teams to search for him" said Karadkar.