Thane: Woman held for running prostitution racket; 2 rescued

The Thane crime branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) has arrested a 35-year-old woman for running a prostitution racket. The AHTC also rescued two women who were forced into flesh trade.

The AHTC officials received a tip-off that some victims were being brought for a deal near Korum Mall. On March 4 afternoon, the crime branch laid a trap on the service road near the mall in Vartak Nagar. The arrested woman had been sharing pictures with potential customers through WhatsApp. “As per the customer requirement, she used to bring in women at the given spot for deals," said a police officer.

During investigation, it was found that the accused charged Rs 20,000 from a customer. Keeping the commission, she then used to pay the victims who have now been sent to rehabilitation centres.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:46 AM IST