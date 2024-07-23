Thane Woman Flies To Pakistan Using Fake Passport; Case Filed

Representative image |

Mumbai: A 23-year-old woman from Thane city has been booked by the police for allegedly travelling to Pakistan using a fake passport and visa obtained through forged documents. The woman, identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali, also known as Sanam Khan and an unidentified man who facilitated the fake documents, are both reportedly facing prosecution.

According to a report by the Times of India, the offence occurred between May 2023 and July 2024. According to an official from the Vartak Nagar police station, the accused woman altered her identity and secured critical identification documents.

Nagma acquired an Aadhaar card, PAN card and her daughter's birth certificate from a centre in Lokmanya Nagar. These falsified documents were then used for her passport application. "On the basis of these documents, she obtained a passport and visa for Pakistan and travelled to the neighbouring country," the official told TOI. Authorities have registered a case against the duo under the Indian Passports Act and other relevant laws. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Man Tampers Passport To Hide Thailand Trips From Bike

In a recent incident, a passenger was detained at Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, July 11, after immigration officials discovered he had tampered with 12 pages of his passport to hide previous travel records to Bangkok and Thailand. The passenger, identified as 33-year-old Tushar Pawar, was arrested by Sahar police.

Pawar confessed to altering his passport to avoid confrontation with his wife, who was unaware of his three earlier trips to Thailand in 2023 and 2024, according to a report by the Times of India. A graduate operating a logistics business, Pawar resides with his family in Satara. He is now in judicial custody and has been booked for cheating under the Indian Passport Act. An officer from the Sahar police station reportedly stated that Pawar was on an official trip to Thailand with a client when he was detained.