Thane: Woman duped of Rs 11.45 lakh on pretext of exchanging old currency

A 66-year-old woman here in Maharashtra was allegedly duped of Rs 11.45 lakh by some unidentified persons under the pretext of exchanging her old coins and currency notes, police said.

The persons recently contacted the woman on social media, claiming that they were into exchanging old coins, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said on Sunday.

They offered to exchange her old coins and currency notes of Rs 5 and Rs 10 denominations for Rs 45 lakh, the official said, quoting the woman's complaint.

Between September 20 and 29 this year, they contacted the woman several times and sought money towards service charges and GST.

The woman allegedly transferred Rs 11.45 lakh into account numbers provided by the accused, the official said.

However, when she later did not get the desired sum, she approached the police, who registered a case against the unidentified persons on Saturday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:34 AM IST