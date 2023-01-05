Thane: Woman dies after iron plate of metro girder installed near Viviana Mall falls on her

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, January 05, 2023
Thane: On Jauary 5, a woman died after an iron plate of a girder installed for metro work fell on her. The incident happened on Mumbai-Nashik road near Viviana Mall at 9.49 am in the morning.

Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that the deceased woman was a scrap collector and she crossed the barricade and entered a pit when the heavy metal fell on her killing her on the spot. The woman was identified as Sunita Babasaheb Kamble (37).

The officials said that a team of police personnel from Rabodi and Vartak Nagar police stations were present with a disaster management team and an ambulance.

Read Also
Phase one of Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro 60% ready
article-image

With the help of disaster management staff, the iron plate was removed and she was pulled out of the pit. Her body was sent to a district hospital for post-mortem.

A police official from Rabodi police station said that Kamble had crossed a barricade and entered the pit dug for a pillar at the construction site when the incident happened. He further said that a probe was on into the incident.

With PTI inputs

