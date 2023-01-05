Thane: Woman dies after iron plate of metro girder installed near Viviana Mall falls on her | FPJ

Thane: On Jauary 5, a woman died after an iron plate of a girder installed for metro work fell on her. The incident happened on Mumbai-Nashik road near Viviana Mall at 9.49 am in the morning.

Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that the deceased woman was a scrap collector and she crossed the barricade and entered a pit when the heavy metal fell on her killing her on the spot. The woman was identified as Sunita Babasaheb Kamble (37).

The officials said that a team of police personnel from Rabodi and Vartak Nagar police stations were present with a disaster management team and an ambulance.

With the help of disaster management staff, the iron plate was removed and she was pulled out of the pit. Her body was sent to a district hospital for post-mortem.

A police official from Rabodi police station said that Kamble had crossed a barricade and entered the pit dug for a pillar at the construction site when the incident happened. He further said that a probe was on into the incident.

With PTI inputs