 Thane: Woman Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Global State Complex In Dombivli, Colleague Held
NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
TRAGIC: Woman Dies After Accidentally Falling Off Third Floor Of Complex In Maharashtra's Dombivli ; Video Viral |

The Manpada police have arrested a 27-year-old man after his 31-year-old colleague fell from the third floor of the Globe State complex in Vikas Naka, Dombivli East, on July 16.

The victim, Naginadevi Manjiram, a janitor at the complex, was seated on a divider wall when her colleague Banty Tak touched her to hug her, causing her to lose balance and fall.

Manjiram is survived by a daughter and a son in Pisavli village. The incident, captured on CCTV, went viral on social media. After the fall, Tak and others rushed to the ground and took Manjiram to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. 

A case under the relevant section of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Tak.

