Thane: Woman constable dies by suicide at Srinagar police station

Police officials from the Srinagar station told that a domestic dispute may have compelled her to die by suicide.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
Thane: Woman constable dies by suicide at Srinagar police station | PTI/Representative

Trigger warning: The story has mentions of suicide

A 34-year-old lady constable attached with the Srinagar police station in Thane died by suicide in the women's room of police station on Tuesday at around 1:30pm.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Wahval (34).

One of the police officials from Srinagar police station on the condition of anonymity said, "On Tuesday afternoon Anita Wahval went to the women's section of the police station and died by suicide. The incident came to light when one constable went to the women's room and found her corpse and alerted other police officials."

The official said that no suicide note was found hence they couldn't ascertain a reason for her death.

They further added that the deceased was tensed on the day. "We suspect that she may have died by suicide owing to domestic dispute. Her body has been sent for autopsy at Thane civic hospital. The investigation is underway," the official added.

