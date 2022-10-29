Thane: Woman conned twice while seeking job

Picture for representation | Photo: Pixabay

Thane: A 30-year-old IT engineer from Thane was recently conned twice by cyber-criminals in two separate cyber-frauds. The victim had come across an advertisement regarding a data entry job while surfing the internet. The victim contacted the job provider who asked the victim to spend a certain amount to get the job. The victim ended up paying Rs 55,000 to the fraudster.

In order to get her money back, the victim surfed on the internet and came across a fraudulent toll free number related to consumer complaint redressal. Later the victim was contacted by a person claiming to be from Cyber Crime Branch, Bandra, who on the pretext of helping the victim to get her money back, induced the victim to download a remote access app on her phone and siphoned Rs 81,700 from her bank account.

According to the Wagle Estate police, the complainant was in search of a job and on September 19, while surfing on the internet, she came across an advertisement regarding a data entry job. The victim then contacted the number provided in the advertisement and the fraudster induced the victim to pay Rs 55,000 on various pretexts such as agreement fee, commission, software fee and entry fee etc.

The fraudster also asked the victim to download a software on her phone, but since the victim was unable to download the software, she demanded her money back. When the victim was not given her money back, she decided to raise an online complaint regarding the fraud.

The victim then came across a toll free number regarding 'consumer complaint redressal' while surfing the internet. The victim tried to contact the said number, but could get through to the call. After some time, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number and the caller claimed to be an officer from the Bandra Cyber Crime Branch. The victim then narrated her ordeal to the said person, who then asked the victim to download an app on her phone. After downloading the said app (a remote access app), the fraudster asked the victim to make a transaction of Rs 5 from her phone. The fraudster then managed to get full access to the victim's phone and siphoned Rs 81,700 from her bank account, police said.

The victim then lodged a complaint with the regard with the police after which an offence of cheating got registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act in the matter.