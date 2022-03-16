Thane: Woman beaten to death by paramour over petty dispute

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a man over a petty dispute in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused at the Vitthalwadi police station, an official said.

The accused and the victim knew each other and were allegedly having an affair, he said.

The incident took place on the night of March 12, when the accused reached the victim's house in Vitthalwadi and a quarrel erupted between the two over a petty issue, he said.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely and banged her head into a wall and killed her, the official said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's daughter, who was present in the house at the time of the attack, the police registered the case and further probe is underway

