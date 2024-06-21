Thane Woman Arrested For Extorting ₹4.39 Crore From Retired Bank CEO | Representative image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman from Thane has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 4.39 crore from a retired CEO of a cooperative bank by threatening to defame him and file a rape case. According to a report by Times of India, the complainant, a 66-year-old resident of Navi Mumbai, first met the woman in 2016 through a mutual contact when she visited a Wadala branch of his bank.

According to the report citing Thane city police, the woman initially approached the retired CEO claiming she needed a loan due to financial difficulties. However, during the loan process, the bank found her documents incomplete and required a survey of her house in Anand Nagar area of Kopri, Thane. The report citing the FIR stated that in February 2017, when the retired CEO visited her home to check the documents, the woman coerced him into having physical relations with her. Later, a loan of Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned with a monthly EMI of Rs 7,300.

Rs 4.39 Cr Paid In 108 Installments

A month later, the woman began blackmailing the man, threatening to expose nude photos he had sent her on WhatsApp to his family and colleagues if he did not pay Rs 8 crore. Initially, under pressure, the complainant paid her Rs 5 lakh. Between 2017 and 2023, he paid a total of Rs 4.39 crore in 108 installments, which he managed by selling a flat, withdrawing from his provident fund and taking loans from various individuals.

Despite receiving such a huge amount, the woman continued her demands, leading the man to finally approach the police due to her relentless extortion. Recently, when the woman demanded another Rs 5 lakh, the complainant reported it to the police. The police, setting a trap, bargained with the woman to settle for Rs 1 lakh. She was arrested on Tuesday while accepting the additional Rs 1 lakh.

The police are now conducting a detailed investigation, including tracing the money trail to determine where the extorted funds were invested or if any assets were purchased by the woman. They are also exploring whether anyone else was involved in the extortion scheme.