Thane: Woman and her brother held for killing a 30-year-old man

The Shil-Daighar police have arrested two people - a woman and her brother for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man. The body of the deceased was found on Thursday evening in a red trunk near Diva creek.
The police during investigation found that the deceased was having an affair with the accused woman. The deceased was sexually exploiting her for two years and refused to marry her.
According to the police, on Thursday May 13 evening, a red trunk was found near Diva creek. The fire brigade and police officials reached the spot and found the deceased to be killed and covered with a bed sheet packed in the trunk.
The Shil-Daighar police registered an accidental death report and started the investigation suspecting to be an murder. "We first gathered details about trunk dealers across Thane and Mumbai. After inquiring about a few dealers it was found the woman had purchased the trunk from a Dharavi based dealer on April 30. We then gathered details including contact number and address of the woman. She was identified as Anita Yadav 26, a resident of Navi Mumbai. Yadav allegedly confessed the crime to be committed with the help of her brother Vijay Bhallare, 22," said Chandrakant Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-daighar police station.
The police said Yadav along with his brother had killed Manish Yadav, 30. "Anita and Manish were having an affair for the last two years. Manish on the pretext of marrying Anita had a sexual relationship. He kept delaying the marriage and recently refused for marriage. The duo accused reached Manish house with a red trunk this week. They killed him with a hammer and packed him in a trunk. They hired an auto-rickshaw and dropped the trunk near the creek at night and returned home," said a police officer.
The police are in search of the auto-rickshaw driver, as his statement will be important in this case. Both brother and sister are involved in the crime.
The Shil-Daighar police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian penal code. "We have arrested both the accused in the crime and are further investigating the matter," added Jadhav.
