Thane: Woman and her brother held for killing a 30-year-old man

The Shil-Daighar police have arrested two people - a woman and her brother for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man. The body of the deceased was found on Thursday evening in a red trunk near Diva creek.

The police during investigation found that the deceased was having an affair with the accused woman. The deceased was sexually exploiting her for two years and refused to marry her.

According to the police, on Thursday May 13 evening, a red trunk was found near Diva creek. The fire brigade and police officials reached the spot and found the deceased to be killed and covered with a bed sheet packed in the trunk.

The Shil-Daighar police registered an accidental death report and started the investigation suspecting to be an murder. "We first gathered details about trunk dealers across Thane and Mumbai. After inquiring about a few dealers it was found the woman had purchased the trunk from a Dharavi based dealer on April 30. We then gathered details including contact number and address of the woman. She was identified as Anita Yadav 26, a resident of Navi Mumbai. Yadav allegedly confessed the crime to be committed with the help of her brother Vijay Bhallare, 22," said Chandrakant Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-daighar police station.