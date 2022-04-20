Thane: With increasing power theft and losses in the area, will Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa have load shedding?

Thane: The Torrent Power which provides electricity services in Shil, Mumbra & Kalwa (SMK) area on behalf of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) have warned the people involved in power theft to avoid unauthorised power usage on a priority basis otherwise the SMK area will have to face load shedding.

According to the officials of Torrent Power, despite repeated reminders to avoid unauthorised power usage, and to apply for new meter connections, "there are still many people in the area who continue with power theft. One of the reasons that is commonly given by the power thieves is that they are not able to get new connections due to old accumulated MSEDCL PD meter dues on their premises."

Officials further added, "This reason being given by power thieves is really surprising especially, because a golden opportunity, in the form of Vilasrao Deshmukh Abhay Yojana, for clearing old MSEDCL PD dues is made available to the consumers. By taking advantage of this scheme, consumers can avail 100% interest waiver on their old MSEDCL outstanding PD meter dues. However, the response to the scheme from people in the area is very poor. People have not been clearing their old dues. This has made us ponder over the subject, that are people really wanting to clear the old dues or, they are just using the reason of old MSEDCL PD dues as a shield to continue with power theft."

Speaking with the FPJ Correspondent, Torrent Power Public Relationship Officer (PRO) Chetan Badiyani said, "With scorching summer heat, power consumption in the area is at its peak. Losses of Torrent Power in the area are increasing and have gone to the range of 50%. If this continues, and people do not refrain from power theft, load shedding may be inevitable. We are already aware of the power situation in the state with MSEDCL discussing load shedding in the high loss areas."

Badiyani further added, " We have been providing power supply to SMK area since 1st March 2020, under such a scenario, while TPL has been providing regular power supply; if people do not refrain from direct power usage, as per MSEDCL load shedding protocols, it may not be false to say that SMK may have load shedding. Hence, we together need to push people to ensure that they take metered connections and stop power theft. Otherwise, entire area will have to face darkness for the selfish motives of these few power thieves."

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:57 PM IST