Thane: Water cut announced for 24 hours from 9 am on Friday

Thane: The Thane city will again face water cut for 24 hours starting from Friday morning to Saturday morning. The water cut will be carried in selective areas of the city.

"The water cut has been scheduled for the reparation of water pipeline at Hardas Nagar and Saket Bridge for major maintenance work. The water cut has been scheduled from Friday 9:00 am to Saturday 9:00 am," said TMC official.

The maintainance work of pipelines will affect the following areas: Siddheshwar, Johnson, Samta Nagar, Eternity, Jail area, Saket, Rutu Park, Ghodbunder Road, Kothari compound, Indira Nagar, Lokmanya nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Shrinagar, Wagle Estate and some parts of Kalwa and Mumbra area of Thane city, informed the official.

According to the official, the citizens located in above areas are being informed prior to store water. However, after repair work the water supply will be resumed with low pressure.