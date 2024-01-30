Thane: Water Cut Announced For 24 Hours, Check Date, Time And List Of Affected Areas Here

Water | Representational Image | Pexels

Thane, January 30: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday, January 30, announced water cut in select areas for 14 hours. While releasing a list of areas to be affected by the water cut in Thane, the TMC also shared details of date and time. According to the civic body, the water supply will be suspended in four wards - Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada-Manpada - for 24 hours.

The water cut in Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada-Manpada wards of Thane Municipal Corporation will be carried out from Thursday 1st February 12 midnight to Friday 2nd February 12 midnight. The supply will be shut for 24 hours due to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) taking up the repair work of water channels.

Thane Water Cut: List Of Affected Areas

Due to the shutdown of supply, all parts of Diva, Mumbra (except of ward no 26 and 31) and Kalwa ward committee under the TMC will not receive water for 24 hours. Similarly, water supply will remain suspended for Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No 2 in Wagle ward committee, Nehrunagar and Kolshet Kalcha village under Manpada ward committee from Thursday 1st February 12 midnight to Friday 2nd February 12 midnight.