Thane: Ward formation to be affected due to differences between state election commission and TMC

Thane: The ward structure prepared by the state election commission is likely to be affected due to differences between the state election commission and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Now all eyes are on the role of the state election commission as the final report has not been signed by the concerned official.

The state election commission had sent a final report considering the objections and suggestions raised by the TMC on the draft. But in the absence of TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma's signature on the ward structure, it is in the midst of controversy.

According to the sources from TMC, "Only the chief ward election commissioner has signed the final ward composition and as the ward composition has been published with his signature, a question mark has been created on the administration of Thane Municipal Corporation. Earlier, the ruling party and the opposition had fielded candidates to form their respective wards. Even when the draft plan was prepared, in 1962 Thanekars had objected to the formation of this ward. After that, the hearing was held at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha in TMC on the suggestions and objections raised on the draft. This time too a large number of objections and suggestions were recorded. After making these entries, the report was sent to the election department."

The sources further added, "After the report sent by the Thane municipal corporation administration, the election department took note of the report and made the expected changes and sent the final ward structure to TMC for publication and final ward structure has been published by TMC. This final ward structure was formed and published only having the sole signature of the state election commission, Maharashtra chief election commissioner U.P.S. Madan. As per the rules, the signatures of both the chief election commissioner and the municipal commissioner are required."

Even after several attempts to contact him, the TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma was unavailable for the comments.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:15 PM IST