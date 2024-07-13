 Thane: Wall Of Unoccupied Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Kalyan; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Wall Of Unoccupied Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Kalyan; No Injuries Reported

Thane: Wall Of Unoccupied Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Kalyan; No Injuries Reported

The building was demolished, as the remaining portion of the structure was in a precarious state, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | TMC

Thane: A wall in a single-storey unoccupied building collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

Statement On An Official

A wall collapsed on the first floor of the building in the Joshi Baug area of Kalyan, and no one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The building was demolished, as the remaining portion of the structure was in a precarious state, he said.

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed, 6 Injured After Cement Mixer Truck Rams Into Compound Wall Of...
article-image

The building with six tenements was around 60 to 70 years old, and the civic authorities had issued a notice for a structural audit, which was not done, said Assistant Commissioner KDMC Tushar Sonawane.

The entire building had been vacated, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Wall Of Unoccupied Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Kalyan; No Injuries Reported

Thane: Wall Of Unoccupied Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Kalyan; No Injuries Reported

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Nab Accused Mastermind Of Over 60 Cyber Frauds At Surat Airport

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Nab Accused Mastermind Of Over 60 Cyber Frauds At Surat Airport

Maharashtra Viral Video: Stones Pelted At Bhusaval-Nandurbar Passenger Train By Unidentified...

Maharashtra Viral Video: Stones Pelted At Bhusaval-Nandurbar Passenger Train By Unidentified...

Thane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor...

Thane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor...

Mumbai News: Lake Levels In 7 Reservoirs Supplying Water To City Rise To 25 Per Cent

Mumbai News: Lake Levels In 7 Reservoirs Supplying Water To City Rise To 25 Per Cent