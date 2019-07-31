Thane: Wall collapse in Kalwa kills two

Thane: Two people, including a minor, were killed while one was injured after a wall collapsed on Monday midnight at Adarsh Mitra Mandal chawl in Kalwa, Thane. Post a landslide, due to heavy rains, the wall collapsed into the homes of the sleeping people.

Birendra Gautam (40), his son Sunny Gautam (10) and wife Gudiya Gautam (35) were taken to the Kalwa Hospital in Thane, where the father and son were declared dead while being admitted. Gudiya is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Santosh Kadam, chief officer, Regional Disaster Management Cell said,"We received a call around 12 midnight. We rushed with the fire personnel to the venue. We removed the debris and rescued the people."

Civic officials cited a case of illegal construction. Thane Municipal Corporation officials said they have evacuated residents from the 15 rooms in the chawl and shifted them to Dnyan Ganga school. The officials later demolished all the rooms.