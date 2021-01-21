Thane: Villagers lock power company's office during protest in Maharashtra

Villagers briefly locked an office of state-run power utility MSEDCL in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday alleging mismanagement in its functioning and poor services to consumers, an official said.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) office at Ambadi in Bhiwandi taluka was locked by local villagers during a protest against the power utility, Deputy Executive Engineer Dyaneshwar Vattamwar said.

Vattamwar said no police complaint was registered as their was no violence or damage to the office during the protest.

The police intervened in the matter and the MSEDCL office was unlocked two hours later, he said.