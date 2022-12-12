Thane: Vehicle hits 4 devotees walking to Shirdi; one critically injured

Representative

Thane: In an unfortunate incident in Shahapur area in Thane district on Sunday, December 11 four devotees walking to the Shirdi Saibaba temple were injured when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down, said a police officer from Shahapur police station.

The incident took place near Kalambe village late on Saturday night.

Shahapur police station police inspector Rajkumar Upase while speaking with the FPJ correspondent said, " Four devotees were participating in the Palkhi which was going from Panvel to Shirdi. The incident took place in Atgaon village at Shahapur in Thane district when a truck driver knocked them down."

"One is seriously injured and he is admitted at a private hospital in Panvel while three others are injured and admitted at a private hospital in Panvel but they are out of danger," he added.

Upase further added, "We have booked the truck driver and have given him the notice. We are also investigating the case and registered the case against the truck driver for negligence driving under the motor vehicles act."

