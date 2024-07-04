Thane: Vartak Nagar Police Intensify Search For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police are searching for a middle-aged man who allegedly sexually assaulted a stray dog.

About The Incident

The complainant, Supriya Chalke, 37, is a dog lover and house help. After work, Supriya routinely feeds stray dogs in the Samata Nagar area. She had been taking special care of a dog named Rani Pari, who had recently delivered several puppies, in front of Rameshwar Bhavan in Samata Nagar.

On the night of June 27, Supriya went to Rameshwar Bhavan and called out for Rani Pari, but the dog did not respond. After asking local residents, she called out again, and Rani Pari came running toward her, bleeding heavily.

A watchman revealed that he had heard the dog’s cries coming from a bathroom. When he banged on the door, a man came out and so did Rani Pari. The bathroom was full of blood. Meanwhile, the man fled the scene. Chalke admitted Rani Pari to a local veterinary hospital where she is recovering.