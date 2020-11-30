Thane: Van stationed to fill CNG gas catches fire in Bhiwandi

Thane: A van stationed at one of the petrol pumps in Bhiwandi to fill CNG caught fire on Monday. Though no casualty or injury was reported in this incident, the vehicle was severely damaged.

"The incident took place immediately after filling the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) in the van on Monday afternoon. However, no one was present in the vehicle which was stationed at the petrol pump located near Chavindra village that falls on Bhiwandi-Nashik highway," said an official from the fire department in Bhiwandi.

According to the official, after filling the gas, the driver of the van approached to move the vehicle ahead and that is when the fire broke into the van. However, the driver and other people present nearby the van safely escaped. Hence, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident.