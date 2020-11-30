Thane: Van stationed to fill CNG gas catches fire in Bhiwandi

Thane: A van stationed at one of the petrol pumps in Bhiwandi to fill CNG caught fire on Monday. Though no casualty or injury was reported in this incident, the vehicle was severely damaged.
"The incident took place immediately after filling the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) in the van on Monday afternoon. However, no one was present in the vehicle which was stationed at the petrol pump located near Chavindra village that falls on Bhiwandi-Nashik highway," said an official from the fire department in Bhiwandi.
According to the official, after filling the gas, the driver of the van approached to move the vehicle ahead and that is when the fire broke into the van. However, the driver and other people present nearby the van safely escaped. Hence, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident.
"The incident led to a panic situation within the crowd present at the pump and nearby areas. The employees at the petrol pump, immediately rushed with the fire extinguishers. Meanwhile, the fire brigade team was alerted, who immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," added fire official.
The fire was brought under control within half an hour, it could have spread more, as it took place in the premises of the petrol pump. However, the vehicle was badly damaged in the incident, informed the official.
"Such incidents could lead to a huge risk for both drivers and people in and around the vehicle. Hence, one should strictly follow the directions by carrying regular checkups of CNG cylinders and install the same from legal shops. However, it is often noticed that CNG tanks are installed from random garriage shops, which could risk causing such accidents in future," informed official.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)