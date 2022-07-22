Thane: Valuables worth Rs 41L stolen from jewellery shop

Photo: Representative Image

Unidentified persons broke into a jewellery store and decamped with valuables worth Rs 41 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, when the accused damaged a wall of a tyre shop and entered the jewellery store located next to it in Vartak Nagar area of the city, an official said.

The accused stole 652 gm of gold and 40 kg of silver worth Rs 41 lakh from the shop, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the shop owner, a case under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.