Thane: Uthalsar ward to receive low pressure water supply for 20 days

Residents from Thane's Uthalsar ward and its nearby areas may receive low pressure water supply for around 20 days. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the same for the maintenance of the water tank in Uthalsar, which will be carried between March 1 and March 2.

"Areas like Khopat, Gokuldas Wadi, HansNagar, Chandanwadi, Panchpakhadi and Kolbad and nearby areas of Uthalsar ward will receive low pressure water supply for 20 days starting from March 1. Hence, the residents from these areas have been alerted to store extra water to avoid inconvenience," said a civic official from Thane.

"The water supply will be affected due to the maintenance and construction work of the safety wall of two water tanks located in Uthalsar area. This work will take a period of 20 days to complete," added official.