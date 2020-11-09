Thane: Unknown body found in Kalwa creek; probe on

Thane: A dead body of unknown person was recovered from the Kalwa creek on Monday after. The body was later handed over to the local police.



"The incident was reported at around 12.30 pm, when the locals around the area witnessed the victim jumping into the Visarjan ghat located near Vitawa in Kalwa area of Thane. Following the alert call the team of regional disaster management (RDMC) reached the spot and pulled out the body. Which was later handed over to local police," said an RDMC official.



"The identity of the victim is not yet discovered and he is suspected to be between the age of 40-45 years old. Further investigation is on," informed the police.